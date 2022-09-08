Roundup of FFA news for Sept. 8, 2022

MILLERSBURG, Ohio — Garrett Houin, senior member of the West Holmes FFA, competed at the national level in the proficiency area of outdoor recreation. In order to be named a national finalist, he had to compete at many other levels, keep records and go through a series of evaluations. Houin’s required supervised agricultural experience included him working for Buckeye Rodeo Company and competing in Steer Wrestling at rodeos, light rifle and trap shooting. He has won both the district and state proficiency competitions as a part of the process of becoming a national finalist. His application received a silver rating at the national level.

• • •

WOOSTER, Ohio — Triway High School FFA members led by advisor Kelsey Bowers assisted at the 2022 Ohio State Fair in early August. Six members came for the day to assist with the Shepherds Eastern National Sheep Shearing Contest. Members assisted contest superintendent and shearing contestants by moving sheep, picking up and packaging wool, set up and tear down and timekeeping. Eighty lambs were sheared during the contest.

• • •

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio — Northwestern FFA hosted its annual officer retreat for the chapter officers. The members of this year’s officer team are Hanna Wilson, president; Kirsten Boreman, vice president; Mallory Gilbert, secretary; Taylor Wurst, reporter; Kade Tegtmeier, treasurer; Jacoby Gilbert, sentinel; Kaleb Badger, student advisor, and assistant officers, Chet Mcneil, Kate Johnson, Ava Stoller, Emma Connelly, Mackenna Connelly and Addy Connelly. During the retreat the team planned the activities for the upcoming school year and discussed fundraisers, Fun Friday activities, meetings and a theme for the year. The theme for this year is the County Fair.