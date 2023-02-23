Hearing set for transmission line in Circleville

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Power Siting Board will hold a local public hearing regarding Circleville Solar, LLC’s proposal to construct a 3.6-mile, 138 kilovolt transmission line to connect the proposed Circleville Solar Project generation facility to an existing 138 kV substation in the city of Circleville.

The hearing is scheduled for 6 p.m. April 25, at Circleville High School, 380 Clark Dr., Circleville, OH 43114.

The purpose of the local public hearing is to allow individuals to provide sworn testimony regarding the proposed transmission line. Testimony will be limited to five minutes per witness, and the hearing transcript will become part of the case record considered by the OPSB. Witnesses will register when they arrive at the hearing and will testify in the order in which they register.

The evidentiary hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. May 23, at the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio, 180 E. Broad St., 11th floor, Columbus, Ohio 43215. During the evidentiary hearing, the applicant, OPSB staff, and intervening parties will provide expert testimony and evidence regarding the proposed transmission line.