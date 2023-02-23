$1,000 scholarship available for Medina County Career Center graduates

The Mike Kovack Family Community Fund is once again offering a $1,000 scholarship opportunity to graduates of the Medina County Career Center this spring. The Medina County Career Center includes students from Black River, Buckeye and Cloverleaf High Schools. Funding for the $1,000 scholarships comes from donations to the fund from community members throughout the year and a grant from the Kovack family.

The Kovack Family Community Fund Career Tech Scholarship shall be awarded to one senior graduating from a career technical training program at the Medina County Career Center planning on further education in a career tech field. The scholarship shall be awarded on the basis of sincerity in furthering one’s education, grades, student citizenship, and school/community involvement. Financial need will also be considered.

Applications may be submitted to the Mike Kovack Family Community Fund, 110 W. Homestead Street, Medina, OH 44256. Applications will be accepted until March 31st.

Applications are available at the individual schools or by emailing Mike Kovack at kovackmike@gmail.com. The Mike Kovack Family Community Fund has distributed over $20,000 in scholarships to Medina County high school graduates over the years.