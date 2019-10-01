Hookstown Fair sale totals $68,712.05

Steer Champion
Christopher Reeher's grand champion steer sold for $3.75/pound to Jason's Station, Ar Dri Farms, Christopher Zappa and Joe Masucci.

August 23, 2019
Sale Total: $68,712.05
Total Lots: 97

STEERS

Number of Market Lots: 8
Average with champions: $2.34

Grand champion exhibitor: Christopher Reeher
Bid: $3.75 Weight: 1,325 pounds
Buyers: Jason’s Station, Ar Dri Farms, Christopher Zappa and Joe Masucci

Reserve champion exhibitor: Natalie Baron
Bid: $2.35 Weight: 1,250 pounds
Buyer: James and Kylie Kazil

Junior showmanship: Joseph Reeher
Intermediate showmanship: Natalie Baron
Senior showmanship: Christopher Reeher
Rate of gain: Natalie Baron and Kristina Pugh

HOGS

Number of Market Lots: 20
Average with champions: $4.04

Grand champion exhibitor: Natalie Baron
Bid: $9  Weight: 265 pounds
Buyers: Jay Chapman Hartman and Hartman Constructors

Reserve champion exhibitor: Nathan Baron
Bid: $9.25  Weight: 248 pounds
Buyers: MPLX

Junior showmanship: Isabella Conforti
Intermediate showmanship: Natalie Baron
Senior showmanship: Christopher Reeher
Rate of gain: Kaylin Berg

LAMBS

Number of Market Lots: 24
Average with champions: $5.05

Grand champion exhibitor: Rachael Domitrovich
Bid:$11.50     Weight: 143 pounds
Buyer: Jay Chapman Hartman and Hartman Constructors

Reserve champion exhibitor: Sara Hickman
Bid:$11  Weight: 149 pounds
Buyer: Jason’s Station

Junior showmanship: Paxton Short
Intermediate showmanship: Sara Hickman
Senior showmanship: Rachael Domitrovich
Rate of gain: Natalie Baron

MARKET GOATS

Number of Market Lots: 7
Average with champions: $10

Grand champion exhibitor: Zoe Norwood
Bid: $3.50 Weight: 86 pounds
Buyer: Race Track Feed and Supply

Reserve champion exhibitor: Kassidy Probst
Bid: $4  Weight: 85 pounds
Buyers: Old Homestead Acres and Shepler Farms

Junior showmanship: Donni Craig
Intermediate showmanship: Zoe Norwood
Senior showmanship: Chayce Cable
Rate of gain: Chayce Cable

RABBITS

Number of pens of three: 15
Average with champions: $9.80

Grand champion exhibitor: Ryan Groff
Bid: $12
Buyer: Rogers Community Auction

Reserve champion exhibitor: Zoe Norwood
Bid: $20.50
Buyer: MPLX

Junior showmanship: Autumn Voye
Intermediate showmanship: Zoe Norwood
Senior showmanship: Chayce Cable

CHICKENS

Number of pens of three: 13
Average with champions: $10

Grand champion exhibitor: Daniel Hickman
Bid: $15.50
Buyer: Range Resources

Reserve champion exhibitor: Ashlee Boyd
Bid: $22.50
Buyer: Range Resources

Junior showmanship: Patrick Babik
Intermediate showmanship: Gannon Berg
Senior showmanship: Ashlee Boyd

TURKEYS

Number of Market Lots: 10
Average with champions: $9.80

Grand champion exhibitor: Daniel Hickman
Bid: $15  Weight: 46 pounds
Buyer: King’s Pool & Spa

Reserve champion exhibitor: Gannon Berg
Bid: $16.50 Weight: 44 pounds
Buyer: Ed Becker

Junior showmanship: Donni Craig
Intermediate showmanship: Gannon Berg

2019 Hookstown Fair Sale
Turkey Reserve Champion
Gannon Berg's reserve champion market turkey sold for $16.50/pound to Ed Becker.
Grand Champion Turkey
Daniel Hickman's grand champion turkey sold for $15/pound to King's Pool & Spa.
Steer Reserve Champion
James and Kylie Kazil bought Natalie Baron's reserve champion steer for $2.35/pound.
Steer Champion
Christopher Reeher's grand champion steer sold for $3.75/pound to Jason's Station, Ar Dri Farms, Christopher Zappa and Joe Masucci.
Rabbit Reserve Champion
The reserve champion rabbit, exhibited by Zoe Norwood, sold for $20.50/pound to MPLX.
Rabbit Champion
Daniel Hickman sold his grand champion rabbit for $15.50/pound to Rogers Community Auction.
Reserve Champion Market Lamb
Sara Hickman's market lamb was the reserve champion. Jason’s Station paid $11 a pound for the 149-pound lamb.Buyer(s):
Grand Champion Market Lamb
The grand champion market lamb was exhibited by Rachael Domitrovich. Jay Chapman Hartman and Hartman Constructors paid $11.50 per pound for the 143-pound lamb.
Reserve Champion Hog
Nathan Baron's reserve champion hog sold for $9.25/pound to MPLX.
Hog Champion
The grand champion hog, exhibited by Natalie Baron, sold for $9/pound to Jay Chapman Hartman and Hartman Constructors.
Goat Reserve Champion
Goat Champion
Zoe Norwood's grand champion market goat sold for $3.50/pound to Race Track Feed and Supply.
Chicken Reserve Champion
Ashlee Boyd sold her reserve champion chickens to Range Resources for $22.50/pound.
Chicken Champion
Daniel Hickman's grand champion market chickens sold for $15.50/pound to Range Resources.
