Hookstown Fair sale totals $68,712.05

August 23, 2019

Sale Total: $68,712.05

Total Lots: 97

STEERS

Number of Market Lots: 8

Average with champions: $2.34

Grand champion exhibitor: Christopher Reeher

Bid: $3.75 Weight: 1,325 pounds

Buyers: Jason’s Station, Ar Dri Farms, Christopher Zappa and Joe Masucci

Reserve champion exhibitor: Natalie Baron

Bid: $2.35 Weight: 1,250 pounds

Buyer: James and Kylie Kazil

Junior showmanship: Joseph Reeher

Intermediate showmanship: Natalie Baron

Senior showmanship: Christopher Reeher

Rate of gain: Natalie Baron and Kristina Pugh

HOGS

Number of Market Lots: 20

Average with champions: $4.04

Grand champion exhibitor: Natalie Baron

Bid: $9 Weight: 265 pounds

Buyers: Jay Chapman Hartman and Hartman Constructors

Reserve champion exhibitor: Nathan Baron

Bid: $9.25 Weight: 248 pounds

Buyers: MPLX

Junior showmanship: Isabella Conforti

Intermediate showmanship: Natalie Baron

Senior showmanship: Christopher Reeher

Rate of gain: Kaylin Berg

LAMBS

Number of Market Lots: 24

Average with champions: $5.05

Grand champion exhibitor: Rachael Domitrovich

Bid:$11.50 Weight: 143 pounds

Buyer: Jay Chapman Hartman and Hartman Constructors

Reserve champion exhibitor: Sara Hickman

Bid:$11 Weight: 149 pounds

Buyer: Jason’s Station

Junior showmanship: Paxton Short

Intermediate showmanship: Sara Hickman

Senior showmanship: Rachael Domitrovich

Rate of gain: Natalie Baron

MARKET GOATS

Number of Market Lots: 7

Average with champions: $10

Grand champion exhibitor: Zoe Norwood

Bid: $3.50 Weight: 86 pounds

Buyer: Race Track Feed and Supply

Reserve champion exhibitor: Kassidy Probst

Bid: $4 Weight: 85 pounds

Buyers: Old Homestead Acres and Shepler Farms

Junior showmanship: Donni Craig

Intermediate showmanship: Zoe Norwood

Senior showmanship: Chayce Cable

Rate of gain: Chayce Cable

RABBITS

Number of pens of three: 15

Average with champions: $9.80

Grand champion exhibitor: Ryan Groff

Bid: $12

Buyer: Rogers Community Auction

Reserve champion exhibitor: Zoe Norwood

Bid: $20.50

Buyer: MPLX

Junior showmanship: Autumn Voye

Intermediate showmanship: Zoe Norwood

Senior showmanship: Chayce Cable

CHICKENS

Number of pens of three: 13

Average with champions: $10

Grand champion exhibitor: Daniel Hickman

Bid: $15.50

Buyer: Range Resources

Reserve champion exhibitor: Ashlee Boyd

Bid: $22.50

Buyer: Range Resources

Junior showmanship: Patrick Babik

Intermediate showmanship: Gannon Berg

Senior showmanship: Ashlee Boyd

TURKEYS

Number of Market Lots: 10

Average with champions: $9.80

Grand champion exhibitor: Daniel Hickman

Bid: $15 Weight: 46 pounds

Buyer: King’s Pool & Spa

Reserve champion exhibitor: Gannon Berg

Bid: $16.50 Weight: 44 pounds

Buyer: Ed Becker

Junior showmanship: Donni Craig

Intermediate showmanship: Gannon Berg

