Hookstown Fair sale totals $68,712.05

(Submitted information and photos)
August 23, 2019
Sale Total: $68,712.05
Total Lots: 97
STEERS
Number of Market Lots: 8
Average with champions: $2.34
Grand champion exhibitor: Christopher Reeher
Bid: $3.75 Weight: 1,325 pounds
Buyers: Jason’s Station, Ar Dri Farms, Christopher Zappa and Joe Masucci
Reserve champion exhibitor: Natalie Baron
Bid: $2.35 Weight: 1,250 pounds
Buyer: James and Kylie Kazil
Junior showmanship: Joseph Reeher
Intermediate showmanship: Natalie Baron
Senior showmanship: Christopher Reeher
Rate of gain: Natalie Baron and Kristina Pugh
HOGS
Number of Market Lots: 20
Average with champions: $4.04
Grand champion exhibitor: Natalie Baron
Bid: $9 Weight: 265 pounds
Buyers: Jay Chapman Hartman and Hartman Constructors
Reserve champion exhibitor: Nathan Baron
Bid: $9.25 Weight: 248 pounds
Buyers: MPLX
Junior showmanship: Isabella Conforti
Intermediate showmanship: Natalie Baron
Senior showmanship: Christopher Reeher
Rate of gain: Kaylin Berg
LAMBS
Number of Market Lots: 24
Average with champions: $5.05
Grand champion exhibitor: Rachael Domitrovich
Bid:$11.50 Weight: 143 pounds
Buyer: Jay Chapman Hartman and Hartman Constructors
Reserve champion exhibitor: Sara Hickman
Bid:$11 Weight: 149 pounds
Buyer: Jason’s Station
Junior showmanship: Paxton Short
Intermediate showmanship: Sara Hickman
Senior showmanship: Rachael Domitrovich
Rate of gain: Natalie Baron
MARKET GOATS
Number of Market Lots: 7
Average with champions: $10
Grand champion exhibitor: Zoe Norwood
Bid: $3.50 Weight: 86 pounds
Buyer: Race Track Feed and Supply
Reserve champion exhibitor: Kassidy Probst
Bid: $4 Weight: 85 pounds
Buyers: Old Homestead Acres and Shepler Farms
Junior showmanship: Donni Craig
Intermediate showmanship: Zoe Norwood
Senior showmanship: Chayce Cable
Rate of gain: Chayce Cable
RABBITS
Number of pens of three: 15
Average with champions: $9.80
Grand champion exhibitor: Ryan Groff
Bid: $12
Buyer: Rogers Community Auction
Reserve champion exhibitor: Zoe Norwood
Bid: $20.50
Buyer: MPLX
Junior showmanship: Autumn Voye
Intermediate showmanship: Zoe Norwood
Senior showmanship: Chayce Cable
CHICKENS
Number of pens of three: 13
Average with champions: $10
Grand champion exhibitor: Daniel Hickman
Bid: $15.50
Buyer: Range Resources
Reserve champion exhibitor: Ashlee Boyd
Bid: $22.50
Buyer: Range Resources
Junior showmanship: Patrick Babik
Intermediate showmanship: Gannon Berg
Senior showmanship: Ashlee Boyd
TURKEYS
Number of Market Lots: 10
Average with champions: $9.80
Grand champion exhibitor: Daniel Hickman
Bid: $15 Weight: 46 pounds
Buyer: King’s Pool & Spa
Reserve champion exhibitor: Gannon Berg
Bid: $16.50 Weight: 44 pounds
Buyer: Ed Becker
Junior showmanship: Donni Craig
Intermediate showmanship: Gannon Berg
