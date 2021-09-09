Hunter-trapper education planned in Jamestown, Pa.

JAMESTOWN, Pa. — Pymatuning State Park is offering an in-person hunter-trapper education course through the Pennsylvania Game Commission, Sept. 18, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Jamestown Marina Classroom. Hunter-Trapper Education Certification is required by law for all first-time hunters and trappers before they can buy a Pennsylvania hunting or trapping license.

The training covers responsible hunting behavior, firearms basics and safety, wildlife conservation and management, hunting techniques, trapping and furtaking basics and hunting safety. Pre-registration is required, and no walk-ins will be allowed. Parents and guardians who would like to stay must also pre-register.

To register, visit register-ed.com/events/view/172363. For more information, contact Jared McGary at 724-932-3142, ext. 109 or jamcgary@pa.gov.