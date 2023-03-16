Introduction of Black Vulture Relief Act

WASHINGTON — Representative John Rose of Tennessee (R-TN) and Representative Darren Soto of Florida (D-FL) introduced legislation called the Black Vulture Relief Act and The National Cattlemen’s Beef Association welcomed the introduction of the bipartisan bill.

The bill would allow a cattle producer to take black vultures that pose a risk to livestock. Additionally, the bill reduces permitting burdens and red tape by instituting a simple report that producers submit once per year detailing the number of black vultures they took.

Black vulture depredation rates have increased across the Southeast in recent years surpassing 30 percent in some states like Florida. Streamlining the system and lifting the cap on number of black vultures will be a practical approach to managing a predator species.