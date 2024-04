COLUMBUS — The Ohio Certified Crop Adviser Program honored Josh Snyder with the 2024 CCA of the Year award in March at the 2024 Conservation Tillage & Technology Conference in Ada, Ohio. Snyder is a precision agronomy solutions advisor at the Crestline Agronomy Location of Sunrise Cooperative. He received a plaque and $1,500 in recognition of his contributions.

