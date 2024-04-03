‘Advanced Beef Cattle Nutrition Course’ slated for May 16

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Advanced cattle feeders and consulting nutritionists who would like to learn more about feeding beef cattle can attend the Advanced Beef Cattle Nutrition course, hosted by Penn State Extension from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 16, in the Founders Lounge of the Bryce Jordan Center at Penn State’s University Park campus.

This event is targeted at practicing nutritionists who work with producers to feed beef cattle. Discussions will focus on fed cattle for beef production.

The workshop will cover topics such as protein contributions and estimations, starch utilization and contracts for feedlot cattle.

Penn State will bring renowned speakers from across the country to teach these topics, noted Tara Felix, beef cattle extension specialist and associate professor of animal science in Penn State’s College of Agricultural Sciences. Topic and program development occurred with Pennsylvania industry input and requests for future topics will be considered.

Due to space constraints, participation is limited to the first 60 registrants. The registration fee is $200 per person.

Participants must register by May 10.

More information is available on the Penn State Extension website at extension.psu.edu/advanced-beef-cattle-nutrition-course.