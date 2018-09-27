Juniors square off at 2018 Premier National Junior Show

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Brooke Carey, of Titusville, Crawford County, showed her 4-year-old Holstein, Plum-Line Reginald Velovr, to win the title of supreme champion cow, Sept. 17, during the 2018 Premier National Junior Show in Harrisburg.

The show is held in conjunction with the All-American Dairy Show.

Carey, 18, of Plum Line Holsteins, is a freshman at Penn State Behrend studying animal science.

The fall heifer class winner of the Red & White show, HILL-A-WAY Jordy Apache-R, was named supreme champion heifer. She is owned by Sabrina Clark, Susquehanna County.

Other breed champions included:

Heifers

Ayrshire: Nor-Bert Lochin Vesta, Dillion Freeman, Indiana; Brown Swiss: Way Lyn Biver Diva, Dylan Duncan of Meadville, Crawford County; Guernsey: Knapps Pies Making Magic-ET, Landree Fraley of Lycoming County;

Holstein: Keystone Solomon Allstar, Ella Hiavaty, Lancaster County; Jersey: KCJF Andreas Cancun, Landree Fraley, Lycoming County; Milking Shorthorn: Regeneration Poker Melody, Landree Farley; Red and White: HILL-A-WAY Jordy Apache-R, Sabrina Clark, Susquehanna County.

Cows

In addition to the Holstein champion, winners were: Ayrshire: Mowry’s Burdette Mojo, Sabrina Clark; Brown Swiss: Latimore Tanbark Tanzy, Zachary Logan, Farmdale, Ohio;

Guernsey: Willow Brook Labron Toni, Jake Booher of New Castle, Lawrence County; Jersey: Humming BT Finalist Dottie, Kennedy Crothes, New York; Milking Shorthorn: Valley View Oakleigh 2390-EX, Brittany Crawley, Gravette, Ark.; Red & White: Redtag Destry Sneezy, Chase Savage, Maryland.

Judges

Premier National Junior Show judges included: Ayrshire and Milking Shorthorn: Jack Lomeo, N.Y.; Brown Swiss: Matt Lawrence, Mercer County; Guernsey: Nate Oleniacz, Lancaster County; Holstein: Molly Sloan, Wisconsin; Jersey: Mike Berry, Ontario, Canada; Red & White: Jason Lloyd, New York.