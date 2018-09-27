Veterinarian receives dairy industry award

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Dr. Alan McCauley, DVM, of Mount Cory, Ohio, was honored with the Image Award during the exhibitor appreciation dinner at the 55th All-American Dairy Show, held Sept. 15-20, at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex and Expo Center in Harrisburg.

The Image Award is presented annually to an individual who has enhanced the image of the All-American Dairy Show with significant contributions to its reputation, prestige and welfare.

“Alan has steered the All-American Dairy Show for five years with grit and determination,” said Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding. “His commitment to setting the show on a path to continued success makes him an obvious choice for the Image Award, and we congratulate and thank him for his service not only the show but to the dairy industry as a whole.”

McCauley will step down after five years as chair of the Pennsylvania Allied and Industries Association, the volunteer board of directors that governs the All-American Dairy Show.

“It’s so rewarding to see the show succeed through a variety of challenges and secure the continued support of the industry,” said McCauley. “I’m glad to see the show click along, and I know I’m just a small part of a great team effort.”

Volunteer effort

He recognized the many volunteers who help keep the show running and praised last year’s Image Award winner, Barbara Ziemba, for her fundraising efforts and strong relationships with sponsors and exhibitors for much of the show’s success.

A native of western Pennsylvania, McCauley began his veterinary career path at Penn State University and graduated in 1969 from the New York State College of Veterinary Medicine at Cornell University.

After several years in practice, he established Em Tran, in Elizabethtown, Pa., and Em Tran West in Turlock, California, a leader in embryo transfer and genetics. He is now retired and spends time with his family.