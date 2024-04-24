Learn about native fish on May 4

CHARDON, Ohio — The Ohio Chapter of the Native Fish Coalition and Geauga Park District are hosting a stream sampling event May 4 at Holden Arboretum in Kirtland.

Register for one of two sessions – either 9 a.m. to noon or 1 to 4 p.m – at www.geaugaparkdistrict.org, then click Programs & Events and May 4 on the calendar.

Participants will learn about native fish, how to identify them and experience various stream-sampling techniques. Bring water to drink and a lunch if you’d like to eat between sessions, dress to get wet and bring waders and rubber gloves if you have them, as these will be required for the electrofishing session; other equipment and directions to the site will be provided to those who register.