West Virginia State Wildlife Center reopens

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice and the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources announced April 17 that the West Virginia State Wildlife Center in French Creek has reopened to the public after completing a federal relicensing process.

The Wildlife Center had been temporarily closed due to a relicensing procedure through the United States Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service. As part of the relicensing agreement, the WVDNR has enacted conservation measures at the Wildlife Center while staff works on completing a perimeter fence around the facility.

The Wildlife Center will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $4 for adults 16 and older and $2 for children 6–15. Children 5 and younger get in for free. Tickets can be purchased at the welcome gate upon arrival.

The West Virginia State Wildlife Center is a modern zoological facility operated by the WVDNR Wildlife Resources Section. Visitors can see black bear, bobcat, elk and historically native species that are no longer present, such as gray wolf, bison and mountain lion. To learn more, visit wvdnr.gov/west-virginia-wildlife.