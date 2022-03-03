Learn about written leases from OSU

Legal and business educators with Ohio State University Extension Service encourage landowners and farm operators to get leases in writing.

OSU Extension hosted a farmland leasing update webinar Feb. 8 and a recording of the webinar is available online at: farmoffice.osu.edu/farmlandleasingupdate2022.

The webinar was conducted by Barry Ward, production business management leader with extension, along with Peggy Kirk Hall and Robert Moore, who are both attorneys with Ohio State’s Agricultural and Resource law Program.

The webinar covers various types of leases and rental market outlooks, as well topics to include in a lease and ways to ensure lease enforceability.

Although many fill-in-the-blank lease forms are available online, not all of them are well-written, warned Hall during the webinar. Use resources written by a reputable source for your own state, she said.

For instance, the North Central Farm Management Extension Committee offers a library of leasing resource documents online at: aglease101.org.

Local extension offices can also provide resource information.