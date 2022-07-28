Lefkowitz joins Minerva Dairy as CFO

MINERVA, Ohio — Minerva Dairy announced Steven H. Lefkowitz has joined the company as chief financial officer.

Lefkowitz, who started in his new role at Minerva Dairy, July 5, brings a new vision of corporate governance to the fifth-generation family-owned company.

He earned a degree in accounting from Miami University and has held financial leadership roles at numerous companies over the past four decades, including Tire Centers, Monarch Steel, Alco Manufacturing and, most recently, ChromaScape, where he served as CFO since 2019.