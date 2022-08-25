Log Cabin Days set for Sept. 16 and 17

LOUDONVILLE, Ohio — Shorter days, cooler temperatures and sweet apple cider usher in the fall season, and with it Log Cabin Days at Hochstetler Log Homes, Sept. 16 and 17.

One of the highlights of the event will be the log home tour, where visitors are able to go through up to eight log homes. This self-guided tour is available for a small donation which supports the American Cancer Society.

The two-day family-oriented event has something for everyone and will also include the following:

Demonstrations of lumberjack skills, ax throwing, wood chopping and cross-cut sawing

-Nineteenth-century log home-related trades such as hand hewing, wood carving, furniture making, gun building, spinning and rug braiding

Log home building

Many activities will encourage audience participation as well as offer a lineup of seminar speakers. There will be over 40 booth exhibits containing rustic home furnishings, builders, craftsmen and home material providers.

There will be a cabin and rustic furnishings auction Sept. 17 that will feature there prebuilt cabins, three pavilions, a timber framed pergola and many hand-crafted items.

For those interested in building their own log home, there will ongoing seminars that include the following:

-Log Basics 101: what you need to know in order to get started;

Log home designing;

Log home financing;

Finding land, hints on finding that dream property; and

Log home maintenance.

These seminars cover almost every aspect of log home planning and construction and are included with the $5 event entrance fee (children 12 and under are free).

Kids will enjoy Log Cabin Days as much as the adults with the petting zoo, where they can interact with animals like ponies, calves, puppies, rabbits and kittens. Or, they can play “gold-digger” and sift through wood shavings to find small trinkets and coins, or take a pony ride.

There will also be covered wagon rides through the woods as well as a food tent with old-fashioned foods.

An early bird breakfast will be served between 7 and 10 a.m. Sept. 17.

Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 16 and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 17. For more information or to purchase tickets, call Hochstetler Log Homes at 800-368-1015.