Logan Acres shows supreme champion

LISBON, Ohio — Mike Uber, Mercer, Pennsylvania, judged the 144 head of dairy cattle at this year’s Columbiana County Fair dairy show Aug. 1.

Taking home the Supreme Champion of Champions award was Logan Acres Farm, Farmdale, Ohio, with their grand champion Holstein cow, A-Logansway Armani Wanda, the winning junior 2-year-old.

Logan Acres Farm also took home the award for the Supreme Junior Champion with their summer yearling Brown Swiss, A-Logansway Winning Gloplug.

Breed champions included:

Holstein. In addition to Logan Acres’ grand champion, the reserve grand and reserve senior champion was a 4-year-old shown by Wyatt Kiko, Kiko Family Farms, Salem, Ohio, which was named grand champion in the junior show

Honorable Mention went to the second place junior 2-year-old shown by Drew Mallory, Salem, Ohio, which was the junior show reserve champion.

Junior champion Holstein in the open show was a spring yearling, Lou- Ida Shaman Brittle, shown by Lou-Ida Farms, Mineral Ridge, Ohio. Reserve was the spring calf, Ouric Disk Shimmer, shown by Brian and Karen Moff, Beloit, Ohio.

Junior champion in the junior show was a winter yearling, Kiko Sid Peggy 1378, shown by Drew Mallory. Reserve was a spring yearling, Kiko Atwood Jazzy 1396, shown by Elizabeth Kiko.

Jersey. Grand and senior champion Jersey in the open show was the junior 2-year-old cow shown by Wild Duck Hollow Jerseys, East Rochester, Ohio.

The reserve grand and reserve senior champion Jersey was the senior 2-year-old, also shown by Wild Duck Hollow.

The grand champion and senior champion Jersey in the junior show was the aged cow shown by Courtney Cooper, Hanoverton, Ohio. Reserve grand and reserve senior champion in the junior show was the second place aged cow shown by Justin Coppersmith, Columbiana, Ohio.

The junior champion in the open show was the fall calf, HF Venue Sylvia, shown by Logan Acres Farm. Reserve was the second place fall calf shown by Wild Duck Hollow.

In the junior show, the junior champion was the fall calf shown by Lincoln Wallace. Reserve was the summer yearling also shown by Lincoln Wallace.

Guernsey. Grand champion and senior champion Guernsey in the open show was the junior 2-year-old shown by Danika Anderson, Hanoverton, Ohio. Reserve champion Guernsey was the junior champion, a fall calf shown by Lyndsay Bricker, Salem, Ohio.

Grand champion Guernsey in the junior show was the junior champion, a fall calf, shown by Lyndsay Bricker, Salem, Ohio. Reserve grand champion and reserve junior champion was a spring yearling shown by Tyler Hepner, Leetonia, Ohio.

Ayrshire. Bricker Farms Gibbs Chance was chosen as grand champion and senior champion of the Ayrshire open show. A junior 2-year-old cow, she was shown by Kylie McLean, Salem, Ohio.

Reserve grand and reserve senior champion was a five-year-old, shown by Michael Bardo, Salem, Ohio, which was the junior show grand champion.

Reserve grand and reserve senior champion in the junior show was the senior 2-year-old, Kornbau Acres Kellys Kassy, shown by Shelby Kornbau.

Junior champion in the open show was a summer yearling shown by Keith Bardo. Reserve junior champion was the fall calf shown by Bill Kornbau, Salem, Ohio.

In the junior show, the junior champion was the spring calf shown by Shelby Kornbau. Reserve was the winter calf shown by Brian Himes, Lisbon, Ohio.

Milking Shorthorn. Milking Shorthorn grand champion and junior champion in the open show was a spring yearling shown by Baker’s Acres, Carrollton, Ohio. Reserve grand champion and reserve junior champion was the spring calf, also shown by Baker’s Acres.

Brown Swiss. Brown Swiss grand and senior champion in the open show was a 3-year-old shown by Logan Acres Farm. Reserve was the aged cow, shown by Joshua Kataro, which was also the junior show grand and senior champion.

Reserve of the junior show was a 5-year-old shown by Noah Ivan, Salem, Ohio.

Junior champion Brown Swiss in the open show was a summer yearling shown by Logan Acres Farm. Reserve was the winter yearling shown by Noah Ivan.

Junior champion of the junior show was the winter yearling and reserve was the winter calf, both shown by Noah Ivan.

Showmanship

Forty-one junior exhibitors participated in the showmanship classes. Winners included:

Senior showmanship: 1. Drew Mallory; 2. Wyatt Kiko; intermediate showmanship: 1. Elizabeth Kiko; 2. Michael Bardo; junior showmanship: 1. Grace Knight; 2. Griffin Bardo; bantam showmanship: 1. Carli Binckley; 2. Lincoln Wallace. Showman of Showman winner was Drew Mallory.