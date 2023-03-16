Lorain County Farm Bureau offers scholarships

Lorain County Farm Bureau is offering scholarship opportunities to students pursuing post-secondary education. The scholarship amount is determined by the number of acceptable qualifying applications.

Applicant’s parent/legal guardian or themselves must be a resident of Lorain County, a current Lorain County Farm Bureau member at the time of application and payout. They must be a full-time enrollee of an accredited two or four-year college, university, or technical school working towards an undergraduate degree. Applicants must show a 2.5-grade point average.

A General Scholarship, an Ag-Related Scholarship, a Continuing Education Scholarship and the Al DiVencenzo Memorial Scholarship are all available. A major in agriculture or a support field is required for both the Ag-Related, Continuing Education and Al DiVencenzo Memorial Scholarships. Multiple scholarships can be awarded. Eligibility and approval of applicants will be determined at the discretion of the Lorain County Board of Trustees or their designee.

The fillable form is available online on https://ofbf.org/foundation/scholarships/lorain-county-scholarship/ at our website at lorain.ofbf.org, or by emailing lorain@ofbf.org No handwritten forms will be accepted. Applications must be submitted by 11:59 PM on March 31, 2023.

The Joseph Kelly Memorial Scholarship is also available and applications are due by March 31, 2023 as well. https://ofbf.org/foundation/scholarships/joseph-kelly-memorial-scholarship/

For more information, contact the county Farm Bureau office at 440-877-0706.