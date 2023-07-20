Manure Science Review set for Aug. 3 in northwestern Ohio

BRYAN, Ohio — The annual Manure Science Review will be Aug. 3 in Defiance County from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at Innovative Ag, 10366 OH 249.

Attendees will see and hear about updates on the H2Ohio program from Terry Mescher, H2Ohio Program Director. Mike Cook from Innovative Ag will discuss “Ag Poultry Litter: Logistics, Stockpiles and Insect Control.” Paige Kelly from the Ohio Poultry Association will talk about “Composting Mass Mortality from High Path Avian Influenza Outbreaks.” Courtney Krieger, OSU Water Quality Educator, will discuss “Composting Bedded Pack Manure research results.”

“Best Practices for Manure Application” will be covered by Frances Springer, ODA Division of Soil and Water Conservation. Glen Arnold will talk about the latest research results on “Cultivating in Surface Applied Manure in Corn.” Kurt Kollar of the Ohio EPA has been invited to discuss “Spill Response: Best Practices.”

The afternoon will be demonstrations of solid and liquid manure applicators, the Cadman Side-dress System, and several companies demonstrating manure application equipment. Optional tours of Vandermade Dairy and EnviroKure are available at the end of the day.

Continuing education credits will be available. Registration costs are $25 per person until July 25 and $30 per person after that. For program and registration details, contact Mary Wicks at wicks.14@osu.edu or 330-202-3533.