Maston receives 2022 West Virginia Women in Agriculture Award

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Department of Agriculture honored Violet Maston, of Jackson County, as a recipient of the 2022 West Virginia Women in Agriculture Award.

The West Virginia Women in Agriculture program celebrates female farmers, past and present, and lauds their achievements. The 2022 recipients were honored during a reception at the State Fair of West Virginia Aug. 14.

Maston grew up on a dairy farm in Upshur County. She joined 4-H and FFA and started raising sheep for her FFA project. That flock helped put her through college. Today, she raises and sells cut flowers at Sweet Violet Farm in Leroy, West Virginia. She has over 50 different varieties that she markets through direct sales, bouquet subscriptions, farmers markets and to local florists.

She has honored her parents by making improvements to the family farm and by passing on the love of agriculture to her two children. Her son owns his own farm, and her daughter is pursuing an agribusiness degree.