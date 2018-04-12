May 5 symposium covers Lyme disease

ANDOVER, Ohio — The second annual Multidisciplinary Lyme Disease Symposium will be held May 5, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial Performing Arts Center at Pymatuning Valley Schools, 5571 US Route 6 West, Andover, Ohio.

This event is being sponsored by the Northeast Ohio Lyme Foundation a nonprofit organization created to help those battling Lyme disease as well as other tick-borne illnesses.

Community members are invited to attend this event, which will be full of education and awareness.

What’s on tap

The featured speakers for this event include Dr. Bea Szantyr, from Maine, a Lyme disease specialist and member of the International Lyme And Associated Diseases Society. She will share her knowledge and years of experience researching and treating Lyme disease.

Local veterinarian Dr. Charles Curie will share his knowledge of Lyme disease in the animal population.

Also speaking is Sue Faber, RN, BScN, from Ontario Canada, has conducted extensive research on Lyme disease transmitted transplacentally, from mother to unborn child. Sue and her daughters have all battled Lyme disease.

Mary Kate Robertson from the Duck Dynasty family will share her personal story of her family’s journey through Lyme disease.

Doug Priest will be traveling in from IGENEX Lab Inc. to share information about correct testing for tick-borne diseases, and Dr. Martin Gallagher, from Medical Wellness Associates, near Pittsburgh, will share his knowledge and expertise of integrative medicine.

There will be a question-and-answer session at the end of the day.

Tickets for this event are $20 per registrant and are available online until April 30. After this time, tickets may be purchased at the door but will not include a lunch, which will be catered from Panera Bread.

Tickets can be purchased at: https://neohiolymefoundation.eventbrite.com.