Medina County Auditor announces scholarships for career tech students

Mike Kovack, Medina County Auditor, announced that his office will once again be offering three $500 scholarships to Medina County graduating seniors this year. Students at the Medina County Career Center or at Wadsworth High School, enrolled in a Four Cities Compact curriculum, or a home schooler planning on pursuing further education in a career tech field are eligible. Scholarships may be used toward tuition, books or other school expenses.

“We are very happy to once again extend these scholarships to students in Medina County,” Kovack said. “The bulk of the scholarship monies comes from auditor’s office staff raising money throughout the year and we are delighted to assist Medina County students in furthering their education.” Kovack is also very appreciative of a $750 donation from Mark and Lisa Krosse of Chippewa Lake that helps fund the scholarships.

Because of the requirement of a career tech major, a student interested in applying may pick up the scholarship application at the Medina County Career Center, at the Wadsworth High School Guidance Office or at the Auditor’s Office, 144 N. Broadway St., Room 306, Medina. Students may also go online and download the application and rules from the “Scholarships” link at Auditor Kovack’s website, www.medinacountyauditor.org. For more information, call Auditor Kovack at 330-764-8051.

The deadline for submitting applications is March 25, 2022.