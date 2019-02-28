Minerva FFA Alumni scholarships open to past/present members

The Minerva FFA Alumni will be giving out four $500 scholarships this year to past/present Minerva FFA students, who plan on going to college or are currently in college.

To request the scholarship form, the applicant can either send an email to walterjake13@yahoo.com or call Jake Walter at 330-771-7216.

The due date for the scholarship form to be returned is March 31. The scholarships will be handed out at Minerva’s FFA banquet on April 12 at 6 p.m.