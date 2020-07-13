More than 200 animals seized from Salem property

A Columbiana County Humane Society investigator seized more than 200 animals July 10 from a property, in Salem, Ohio.

The animals were living in “filthy and extremely unhealthy conditions,” according to a humane society press release.

Dogs, cats and other small animals were taken into the care of the humane society, where they are being assessed by veterinarians and kept in quarantine until testing and treatment plans can be completed.

“With the help of our amazing supporters, we are able to remove animals from unsafe and unsanitary living conditions, care for their needs and ultimately send them to loving homes, where they can live the lives they should have had from birth,” said Jenna Tyger, the humane society’s executive director, in a statement. “Preventing animal cruelty takes a village, and we are lucky to have a great village that we hope to continue to expand.”

Shannon Ohler, a board member with the humane society, told Farm and Dairy no other details about the animals can be released at this time as it’s an active investigation.

The Salem News reported that police confirmed the property raided was Alchemy Acres Animal Sanctuary, a non-profit no-kill shelter. Messages left for Alchemy Acres were not immediately returned. A message on Alchemy Acres’ website says the shelter is not accepting animals at this time.

The scale of the rescue required some help from across state lines. The Beaver County Emergency Services Center, in Pennsylvania, said in a Facebook post that it received a call from Columbiana County Emergency Management Agency looking for assistance from the county’s animal rescue trailer.

How to help

-Donate directly online at columbianacountyhumanesociety.org.

-Checks can be mailed to the shelter at 1825 South Lincoln Ave, Salem, OH 44460.

-Cash or checks can be dropped off at the shelter.

-Amazon Wish List listed under “Salem Humane Society”.

-A list of immediate material needs is being updated on the group’s Facebook page.

