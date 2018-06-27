Mycogen, Dairyland seeds to incorporate Roundup Ready 2 Xtend

ST. LOUIS — Corteva Agriscience will now offer growers additional weed control flexibility through broader access to Roundup Ready 2 Xtend technology across its North America seed brand portfolio.

Specifically, the technology can be incorporated into the Mycogen and Dairyland Seed brands in the U.S. and the Brevant seed brand in Canada.

The technology is part of an expanded license for Roundup Ready 2 Xtend technology for soybeans just finalized between Monsanto Company and Corteva Agriscience, the agriculture division of DowDuPont. Additional terms of the licensing agreement were not disclosed.

Soybeans containing the Roundup Ready 2 Xtend trait are the industry’s first biotech-stacked soybeans with both dicamba and glyphosate herbicide tolerance, and are built on the high-yielding Roundup Ready 2 Yield technology.

“The additional flexibility to add Roundup Ready 2 Xtend technology to the portfolios of more of our trusted brands allows growers additional options for approved dicamba formulations in their soybean weed management programs,” said Mike Dillon, Corteva Agriscience global portfolio leader for soybeans.

Monsanto expects the Roundup Ready 2 Xtend technology to reach 40 million acres in 2018.