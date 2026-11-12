Mystery item found near a rural Colorado chicken coop

Hello from Hazard!

We have a new item this week, folks. Item No. 1312 comes from Chuck, in Cedaredge, Colorado. The item is a hollow steel ball, about 2.5 inches across, made from very thin formed sheet steel— under 1/16 inch thick — spun or pressed, not machined from solid. Item No. 1312 was found in the dirt near an old chicken coop on a rural Colorado property.

Here are some more details from Chuck:

It has six holes, all cleanly drilled with a drill bit. Three holes are on the top half, and three are on the bottom half. One bottom hole is drilled through the inner flange only, so the top half covers it when the ball is closed. The holes stay lined up perpendicular to each other even when the bottom half is twisted 180 degrees. There are no maker marks or stamping found so far.

“My best guess from research is a 1930s-50s style vaporizer or deodorizer holder, possibly farm-shop-made — but nobody can point to a catalog for it,” Chuck wrote.

What do you think? Let us know.

You can reach us at editorial@farmanddairy.com or send mail to Hazard a Guess?, in care of Farm and Dairy, P.O. Box 38, Salem, OH 44460. You can also call in directly to give us your information at 330-337-3419.