National Cattlemen’s Foundation accepting applications for scholarships

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — The National Cattlemen’s Foundation (NCF) is now accepting applications for the 2022-2023 CME Group Beef Industry Scholarship. Ten scholarships of $1,500 each will be awarded to outstanding students pursuing careers in the beef industry.

Introduced in 1989 and sponsored by CME Group, the scholarship identifies and encourages talented students who play an important role in the future of food production. Students studying education, communication, production, research or other areas related to the beef industry are eligible to apply for the annual scholarship program.

“We are proud to partner with the National Cattlemen’s Foundation and NCBA to help advance education opportunities for these hardworking students,” said Managing Director of Agricultural Products at CME Group, Tim Andriesen. “Risk management plays a critical role in the agricultural industry and these scholarships help develop our future leaders and ensure the continued success of beef production in the U.S.”

Eligible applicants must be a graduating high school senior or full-time undergraduate student enrolled at a two- or four-year institution. The application includes a one-page letter expressing their career goals related to the beef industry and a 750-word essay describing an issue in the beef industry and offering solutions to this problem. The applicant or a family member must be a member of the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association.

The application deadline is Nov. 12, 2021, at midnight Central Time. For more information and to apply, visit www.nationalcattlemensfoundation.org. Scholarship winners will be announced during the 2022 Cattle Industry Convention and NCBA Trade Show, Feb. 1-3, 2022, in Houston, Texas.