National Pork Board names two new execs

DES MOINES, Iowa — The National Pork Board has named two new executives to its leadership team. Bryan Humphreys has been named the vice president of producer, state and industry relations, and Jacque Matsen has been named vice president of strategic communications. Both will assume their new roles Dec. 16.

Bryan Humphreys

Humphreys grew up working on the family farm in Iowa raising hogs, corn and soybeans. After receiving his bachelor’s degree from Iowa State University, he organized grassroots efforts and managed multiple political campaigns around the country.

In 2009, he joined the National Pork Producers Council as the director of grassroots, where he encouraged pork producers to tell their stories and interact with influencers and key decision-makers. As part of this role, Humphreys also spent time in more urban areas helping educate elected officials and other influential decision-makers on modern pork production practices.

In 2014, Humphreys became the executive vice president of the Ohio Pork Council, where he led efforts around some most pressing social and environmental issues of the day.

Jacque Matsen

Matsen, an Ames, Iowa native, earned degrees in journalism and political science from Iowa State University. She comes to the Pork Board from the Iowa Economic Development Authority where she served as administrator of the marketing & communications division, which also includes the Iowa Tourism Office.

In this role, she oversaw strategic marketing and communication efforts in support of the authority’s mission to strengthen economic and community vitality across the state. Matsen oversaw global public affairs for DuPont Pioneer (now Corteva Agriscience) where she managed issues such as biotech/GMO acceptance and was responsible for executive communications, thought leadership and traditional/social media efforts.

Matsen joined Pioneer after spending more than 10 years at the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association in Denver.