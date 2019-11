Farm and Dairy made a trip to the Western Minnesota steam threshers reunion show in Rollag, Minnesota, over Labor Day weekend with (from left) John Foertsch, Tim Gray and Larry Laidlaw, all of Saxonburg, Pennsylvania; Alan Frederick, Eerol Foertsch, Mae Foertsch, and Paul Foertsch of Hazelton, North Dakota; and Steve Frederick of Zelienople, Pennsylvania. The group is pictured in front of Kory Anderson’s 150 HP steam engine.

