New campsites opened at Harrison Lake State Park

FAYETTE, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources recently celebrated the completion of 26 updated campsites at Harrison Lake State Park now fitted with full-hookup amenities. These hookups will provide electric, water and sewer to campers at the park.

These are the first full-service sites at Harrison Lake. The total cost of the project was $1.8 million. Located in northwest Ohio, the 142-acre Harrison Lake State Park is a popular spot for swimming, fishing, camping and paddling. People can book their stay at ReserveOhio.com.

