New report reveals diversity of America's anglers

fishing rod
(Farm and Dairy file photo)

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — America’s anglers are more diverse than ever, revealed the Recreational Boating & Fishing Foundation’s 2019 Special Report on Fishing.

Both women and Hispanics are casting their lines in record-breaking numbers, with 17.7 million and 4.4 million participants, respectively. 

Other highlights from the report include:

  • 49.4 million Americans participate in fishing annually;
  • Americans go fishing a cumulative 883 million days annually;
  • 33.9 million non-anglers are interested in trying fishing;
  • Parents are 45% more likely to go fishing than adults without children; and
  • More than three in four anglers view fishing’s environmental benefits as one reason they participate in the activity.

