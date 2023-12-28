New toll rate schedules begin in January

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Turnpike’s toll rates will increase on Jan. 1. The 2024 Ohio Turnpike base passenger vehicle (Class 1) toll rate for E-ZPass customers will be $0.065 per mile, compared to $0.061 in 2023. The 2024 Ohio Turnpike base commercial vehicle (Class 5) toll rate for E-ZPass customers will be $0.204 per mile, compared to $0.189 in 2023.

The toll rate adjustment was authorized by members of the Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission to meet operating, debt service and capital improvement costs. Specifically, the toll rate increases will help properly maintain the Ohio Turnpike’s infrastructure, including bridge, roadway and other projects.

For more information on the Commission’s approved Schedule of Tolls, visit www.ohioturnpike.org/schedule-of-tolls-(2024-2028).