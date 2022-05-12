Nine additional CWD-positive deer are confirmed in Ohio

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife has confirmed nine additional wild white-tailed deer tested positive for chronic wasting disease in northern Marion and southern Wyandot counties. Five were bucks, and four were does.

Testing was performed on hunter-harvested deer during the 2021-22 season, as well as through a planned operation in February and March to obtain additional samples. Since the fall of 2020, 11 wild deer have tested positive for CWD, all in Wyandot and Marion counties. Nine were confirmed in Wyandot County, and two were confirmed in Marion County.

CWD is a fatal neurological disease that affects white-tailed deer and other similar species, including mule deer, elk and moose. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there is no strong evidence that CWD is transmissible to humans.

To increase sampling for CWD, a disease surveillance area has been expanded to include all townships in Wyandot, Marion and Hardin counties. Special regulations and hunting opportunities are in effect in the DSA.

Find more information, including a map of known locations, at ohiodnr.gov/cwd. Hunters and other interested individuals are invited to attend in-person open houses to hear more about the Division of Wildlife’s sampling efforts.

Open houses

An open house will be held at the following locations:

– May 17 at 6:30 p.m., Wyandot County Fairgrounds, Dining Hall 10171 OH 53, Upper Sandusky, Ohio.

– May 19 at 6:30 p.m., Marion County Sheriff’s Office, 2nd Floor – Harding Room 100, Executive Drive, Marion, Ohio.

The Division of Wildlife has extensively monitored and tested deer in the disease surveillance area since CWD was discovered in the wild in 2020. The Division of Wildlife has conducted routine surveillance for CWD since 2002, with approximately 33,000 deer tested.

CWD has been detected in 30 states and four Canadian provinces. The disease was first discovered in the 1960s in the western U.S. More information about this disease is available at cwd-info.org.