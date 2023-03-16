Nine graduate from OABA’s LAUNCH program

COLUMBUS — Nine Ohio agribusiness leaders were recognized March 13 as the latest graduates of Ohio AgriBusiness Association’s LAUNCH program.

Hosted by the Ohio AgriBusiness Association, in partnership with Shift-ology Communication, the LAUNCH program is geared to help Ohio agribusinesses “elevate people, elevate ideas and elevate the industry.”

Participants were identified by their companies as emerging agribusiness leaders. The nine OABA member graduates who successfully completed the 2023 LAUNCH program include:

• Jordan Beck, Pettisville Grain Company

• Blair Bennis, Corteva Agriscience

• Alexis Busack, Luckey Farmers Inc.

• Michael Karg, Luckey Farmers Inc.

• Anton Kilburn, Global Impact STEM Academy

• Tyler Miller, Cargill

• Dan Smith, The Andersons

• Reannen Sollars, Centerra Co-op

• Grace Walter, Helena Agri-Enterprises