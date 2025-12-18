Portage County Farm Bureau to host Temple Grandin May 15

RAVENNA, Ohio — The Portage County Farm Bureau will host Temple Grandin on May 15 from 6-8:30 p.m. at Ravenna High School Auditorium, 6589 N Chestnut St., Ravenna.

Grandin will discuss animal behavior and her humane methods of handling animals for processing. In North America, roughly half of cattle are handled in a Grandin-designed system, including chutes, loading ramps, corrals and stockyards for local farmers like Bonner Farms Beef and Market (Portage). She has also designed systems for Ohio State University Agricultural Technical Institute in Wooster as well as national and international producers like McDonald’s, Texas Pride Processing and clients in Canada, Europe, Mexico, Australia and New Zealand.

Book and autograph signing will take place from 6-7 p.m., followed by the speaker presentation from 7-8 p.m. and questions from 8-8:30 p.m. The cost to attend is $20 for farm bureau members and students and $40 for non-farm bureau members. Tickets the day of the event (cash only) are $30 for farm bureau members and students and $50 for non-farm bureau members.

To buy tickets, call the Portage County Farm Bureau office at 330- 456-4889.

To become a farm bureau member, call 330-456-4889.