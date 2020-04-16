No sales of hunting or fishing licenses for nonresidents

COLUMBUS — In response to the public health situation with COVID-19 and the Ohio Department of Health’s (ODH) Stay at Home Order, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife is temporarily suspending the sale of non-resident hunting and fishing licenses until further notice.

This temporary suspension went into effect at midnight April 6. Sales will resume when COVID-19 guidelines change or are lifted.

While individuals who currently possess a non-resident hunting or fishing license may hunt or fish in Ohio, they are asked to abide by ODH guidance and self-quarantine for 14 days before they do so.