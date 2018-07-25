Nominations open for Rural Spirit Awards

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Osborn Barr, a full-service agency serving the agriculture and rural industry for more than three decades announces its first annual Rural Spirit Awards.

The awards will honor three individuals who are cultivating economic development, innovation and volunteerism in rural communities across the U.S.

Three total award winners will be chosen across three categories: economic development, community service and next generation.

Nominations will be accepted through Oct. 31 and can be made by the public at www.ruralspiritawards.com.

Anyone can nominate an individual or business who supports rural economic development, volunteers in these communities or encourages the next generation’s thinking.

The awards will honor rural America’s passion to help.

Winners

Rural Spirit Award winners will receive $2,000 each to donate to a nonprofit organization of their choice — with donations made in the winners’ names.

Additionally, winners will have the opportunity to win a chance for their story to be distributed across various digital and traditional media platforms.

All winners will be announced and recognized during an awards celebration at Osborne Barr’s St. Louis home office in December 2018.

For more information, visit www.ruralspiritawards.com.