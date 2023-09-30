Nominees wanted for USDA committee on beginning farmers

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Agriculture is seeking nominees to the Advisory Committee on Beginning Farmers and Ranchers. First established in 1992, this committee advises the Secretary of Agriculture to enhance USDA’s goals for new farming and ranching operations. Members of the public are invited to submit nominations for themselves or other qualified experts by Oct. 10.

USDA is soliciting nominations from interested organizations and individuals from among ranching and farming producers, related state and tribal agricultural entities, academic institutions, commercial banking entities, trade associations and related nonprofit enterprises. An organization may nominate individuals from within or outside its membership. Interested candidates may also nominate themselves.

For more information, contact R. Jeanese Cabrera, Designated Federal Officer, at acbfr@usda.gov or visit the Advisory Committee on Beginner Farmers and Ranchers website.