ODNR awards six grants to boost historic coal mining communities

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Mineral Resources Management recently awarded funding to six new projects that will help communities across Ohio impacted by abandoned coal mines.

The projects are funded by the Abandoned Mine Lands Economic Revitalization program with the goal of enhancing economic and environmental opportunities in historic coal mining communities.

Morristown Historic Preservation Association in Belmont County was awarded $772,992 to its project “Black Horse Inn Underground Railroad ‘Night at the Museum.’” The project will transform the second floor of the historic Black Horse Inn into overnight lodging, and will include an ADA-compliant unit. It will create a “Night at the Museum” lodging experience that will complement the Underground Railroad Museum on the first floor.

Franklin Township and Conesville Village Joint Recreation Board in Coschocton County received $371,250 for the Joe Balo Landing Park. The project will convert a portion of a former coal-fired power plant site into a regional riverfront park that will include picnic shelter, walking trails, fishing access and launch points for kayaking, canoeing and tubing.

Guyan Township in Gallia County received $1.3 million for the Mercerville Trailhead Project. The trailhead will act as a recreation hub, connecting thousands of acres of public land to local communities. It will consist of a pavilion with public restrooms, a water station and parking areas with bike racks. Infrastructure to host vendors and food trucks will also be built.

Sons and Daughters of the Pioneer Rivermen in Monroe County was awarded $767,539 for the Inland Waterways Maritime Academy Deckhand Training Center. The project will expand and improve Ohio’s first river maritime training center, by constructing a deckhand training pad, transforming a pole barn into a multi-use classroom and equipment facility and make upgrades to the visitor’s center.

The City of North Canton in Stark County will receive $3 million for the City of North Canton Stratavon Mine Reclamation Project. The City of North Canton will find and mitigate underground abandoned coal mines in the Stratavon Drive area, northwest of the city. These areas will then be redeveloped for commercial and public recreation.

The Trumbull County Historical Society in Trumbull County was awarded $2.3 million for the Museum of Science Fiction and Fantasy Arts. The museum will convert a vacant downtown building into a 14,000 square-foot museum showcasing the science behind science fiction and fantasy. The project will also develop hands-on STEM and workforce training through a CGI learning lab.

For more information, visit ohiodnr.gov.