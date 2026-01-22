West Virginia confirms HPAI in two more backyard flocks

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Department of Agriculture has confirmed the presence of highly pathogenic avian influenza in backyard flocks in both Greenbrier and Monongalia counties.

These cases mark only the fourth and fifth detections of HPAI in domestic birds in West Virginia since the global H5N1 bird flu outbreak began in early 2022. There was also a case of bird flu detected on Dec. 5 in Jackson County, West Virginia, making this the third positive case in West Virginia in less than 45 days.

Both diagnoses were confirmed the week of Jan. 14 following field investigations, sample collections and testing at WVDA’s Animal Health NAHLN lab in Moorefield. The affected premises have been placed under quarantine to protect nearby flocks and ensure the continued safety of the commercial food supply.

West Virginia avoided any H5N1 bird flu cases for nearly two years and was one of the last states in the U.S. to have a positive case. Its first positive case was in February 2024, followed by a second case almost a year later in January 2025.

Flocks in Ohio and Pennsylvania have also seen positive cases of the H5N1 bird flu in the last month, although none in commercial flocks. In Pennsylvania, HPAI has been detected in a backyard flock in Bucks County and live bird markets in Lehigh and Philadelphia counties in January. In Ohio, a backyard flock in Morrow County tested positive on Dec. 31.

The H5N1 bird flu outbreak has affected 186 million domestic poultry in 2,029 flocks in all 50 states and in 1 territory in the last three years. Domestic egg prices reached record highs in early 2025, in large part due to H5N1 outbreaks in egg-laying flocks.

Avian influenza is an airborne respiratory virus that spreads through respiratory secretions, manure and contaminated surfaces. Wild migratory waterfowl serve as natural carriers, putting outdoor and backyard flocks at increased risk. Poultry owners should report unusual death loss, a sudden drop in egg production, or any sick domestic birds to their state department of agriculture.