ODNR launches website for accessing groundwater data in Ohio

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Geological Survey released a new web-based application to help users monitor groundwater resources throughout Ohio.

The software, called AQUARIUS, gives users the ability to view and download the Division of Geological Survey’s extensive collection of groundwater data from the state’s Groundwater Observation Well Network.

The new web application is a robust tool for exploring the state’s groundwater resources and is the most comprehensive dataset available for researching long-term trends in groundwater levels in Ohio. It also provides users with a self-service option to interact with groundwater data. Desktop and mobile users can download raw data files and create custom charts or tables for observation wells in their area of interest.s

The new interface offers several useful features, including:

• A statewide interactive map showing the locations of wells within the Groundwater Observation Well Network.

• Information about the history of the network, including tracing its beginnings to 1938.

• Data charts and tables for each well in the Groundwater Observation Well Network (including real-time monitoring for 17 sites).

• The ability to download well-specific data over a range of time periods.

“Groundwater-level information is some of the most highly requested data at ODNR,” said Division of Geological Survey Chief and State Geologist D. Mark Jones. “Improving data accessibility, quality, and timeliness is extremely useful to those in interested in groundwater supplies.”

The new Groundwater Observation Well Network software can be accessed via the ODNR Division of Geological Survey website at geology.ohiodnr.gov.