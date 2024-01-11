‘We appreciate your ‘hole’ newspaper’

Dear Farm and Dairy Editors:

A little note I’m sending you,

A big concern to say;

Because of your newspaper

I am quite sad today.

A certain feature I would find,

And work ’till it was done;

Filling in all of the blocks,

And think that it was fun.

I looked and looked the paper through

And yet I couldn’t find;

The small square block called “sudoku”

Is what I had in mind.

I even got my wife to help,

To search the paper through

‘Cause I get grouchy and quite bored

With nothing else to do.

Ha

Ha Ha

Ha Ha

Ha Ha

Ha Ha

Raymond Miller

Uniontown, Ohio