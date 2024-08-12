ODNR’s Jason Fallon inducted into Ohio State Fair Hall of Fame

COLUMBUS — Jason Fallon was inducted into the Ohio State Fair Hall of Fame on Aug. 1 at the Ohio State Fair, alongside six other individuals, for his service and dedication to managing the Natural Resources Park.

Fallon currently works as the marketing, social media and special events manager for the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, where he ensures Natural Resources Park is ready for each fair season.

Fallon joined ODNR in 2008 as part of the Office of Communications. Over the years, he has made a variety of improvements to the kayak pond and observation deck, water bottle filling stations and more at Natural Resource Park. Additionally, he runs ODNR’s online store.

The Ohio State Fair Hall of Fame was created in 1976 to recognize people’s contributions to the annual fair.