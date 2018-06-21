Ohio EPA offers septic repair funds

COLUMBUS — Ohio EPA is offering communities financial assistance through the Water Pollution Control Loan Fund (WPCLF) to help low- to moderate-income homeowners repair and replace failing home sewage treatment systems (HSTS).

Health departments in 70 counties and two cities applied for up to a maximum of $200,000 each to distribute the funds under the HSTS program.

Depending on the household income and the number of residents, homeowners may qualify for 50 to 100 percent of the total costs for HSTS repair or replacement.

Southwest

From January through June 2018, approximately $2.08 million has been awarded to health districts and departments in the following Southwest Ohio counties.

Brown County Health Department, $168,000; Butler County, $200,000; Clark County Combined Health District, $200,000; Clermont County General Health District, $200,000; Darke County General Health District, $200,000;

Hamilton County, $200,000; Highland County General Health District, $200,000; Logan County Health District, $84,000; Miami County Public Health, $200,000; Montgomery County, $128,100; Preble County General Health District, $100,000; Warren County Combined Health District, $200,000

Central

Columbus Public Health, $200,000; Fairfield County Department of Health, $200,000; Fayette Soil and Water Conservation District, $200,000; Franklin County Public Health, $200,000; Licking County Health Department, $200,000;

Madison County-London City Health District, $84,500; Marion County Public Health, $200,000; Morrow County, $200,000; Pickaway County General Health District, $200,000; Union County Health Department, $200,000

Southeast

A total of $3 million has been awarded to health districts and departments in the following Southeast Ohio counties.

Athens County, $200,000; Belmont County, $200,000; Gallia County, $200,000; Harrison County General Health District, $200,000; Hocking County, $200,000;

Jackson County Health Department, $200,000; Jefferson County, $200,000; Lawrence County Health Department, $200,000; Meigs County General Health District, $80,000;

Morgan County General Health District, $200,000; Muskingum County, $200,000; Pike County General Health District, $200,000; Ross County, $200,000; Scioto County, $200,000; Vinton County, $120,000; and Washington County Health Department, $200,000.