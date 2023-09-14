Ohio Farm Bureau releases updated Ohio Landowner Toolkit

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Farm Bureau recently released an updated 40-page Ohio Landowner Toolkit Owning to help landowners better navigate the trials and tribulations that come with owning property.

The toolkit contains information prepared by Ohio Farm Bureau’s legal team that helps answer questions unique to property owners on topics such as agricultural easements, property rights, oil and gas, zoning, open burning and more. The toolkit also assists members in navigating eminent domain, boundary disputes, trees and property rights, fence lines, open burning and Ohio Farm Bureau’s $5,000 Reward Property Protection Program.

As many of the issues addressed in the Landowner Toolkit are ever-changing and evolving, recent updates have also been made to include more information on trespassing and landowner liability, drainage and water and Ohio’s Agricultural Districts and Agricultural Security Areas. The Ohio Farm Bureau Landowner Toolkit is available exclusively for members. Find out more by visiting ohiofarmbureau.org/ohio-landowner-toolkit.