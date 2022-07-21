Ohio Farm Bureau’s 2022-2023 AgriPOWER Institute participants chosen

COLUMBUS — Nine farmers and agribusiness professionals have been selected to participate in Ohio Farm Bureau’s 2022-2023 AgriPOWER Institute. This yearlong program focuses on public policy issues confronting agriculture and the food industry such as consumer relations, regulations, energy and trade policies.

It helps individuals develop the skills necessary to become effective leaders and advocates for agriculture by learning from experts in these fields.

Class XIII members are, Heidi Breyley of Wellington, Amanda Bush of Edison, Renee Hamilton of Mechanicsburg, Stefanie Richardson of Medina, Katherine Share of Columbus, Adam Shawhan of South Charleston, Emily Buehler of Columbus, Kayla Weaver of Upper Sandusky and Kris Weiser of Gambier.

One of the sessions will take place in Washington, D.C. to give participants a better understanding of national and global issues, and an out-of-state session will help them learn about the differences and similarities in agriculture outside of Ohio. For more information about AgriPOWER, visit ofb.ag/agripower.