Ohio FFA cancels 2020 convention

SALEM, Ohio — The Ohio FFA announced March 31 that it has canceled the 2020 Ohio FFA Convention, which was scheduled for April 30-May 1 at the Ohio State Fairgrounds.

All other in-person events and competitions through May 1 have also been postponed, according to a statement from Ohio FFA. These decisions came in response to statewide orders on closing school buildings until May 1 and limiting large gatherings to slow the spread of COVID-19.

“We recognize this is not an ideal situation, but the safety and well-being of members, volunteers, and staff is our top priority,” said Matt Winkle, Ohio FFA adviser, in the statement.

The FFA and the Office of Career-Technical Education are considering competitive alternatives and other next steps, including contingency plans for all state competitions.

Winkle said there would be updates through the Ohio Ag Ed Newsletter and Ohio FFA social media pages as more information becomes available. He also encouraged FFA students and teachers to follow and promote guidelines for preventing illness.