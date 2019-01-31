Ohio Forage and Grasslands Council annual meeting Feb. 8

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio — The Ohio Forage and Grasslands Council annual meeting will be Feb. 8 at the Ohio Department of Agriculture in Reynoldsburg, 8995 E. Main St., with registration beginning at 8:30 a.m.

The featured speaker will be Jerry Lindquist, recently retired grazing and field crop educator of Michigan State University Extension. He will speak on “Eight Years of Grassfed Beef Research at MSU — Lessons Learned” and also “Multi-Species Cover Crop Mixes for Grazing and Soil Benefit.”

In addition, Kyle Smith, of KC Fencing Unlimited, will discuss “Fencing Geared Toward Grazing Cover Crops.”

Three producers will share about their operations of beef (Dustin Bender of Lexington, Ohio), stored forages (Joe Celuch of Frazeyburg, Ohio), and dairy (Ernest Martin of Shiloh, Ohio).

The program will close with a “Hot Topics in Forages,” facilitated by Mark Suylc and Bob Hendershot.

Registration is $30 per person; council membership is $35 per farm. Registration is available online at www.afgc.org/ohio.php.

Details are available from Gary Wilson, 419-348-3500 or by emailing ofgc@afgc.org.