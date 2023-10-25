Ohio Hereford Futurity held in honor of Steve Beanblossom

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE, Ohio — On Sept. 24 Hereford breeders gathered at the Fayette County Fairgrounds for the 2023 Ohio Hereford Futurity. This year’s event was held in memory of the late Steve Beanblossom. Tom Turner of Somerset, Ohio judged the event.

HEIFER

Grand champion: UHF 10B Reagan U10K, a May 2022 Heifer sired by GVF 11X Powerstroke 10B. Bred and owned by Ralph E. Ullman & Son, Graysville, Ohio.

Reserve champion: HFJ American Honey L01, a February 2023 heifer sired by T/R BPF American Classic 516CET. Bred and owned by Jacob Wiechart, Fort Jennings, Ohio.

BULL

Grand champion: UHF 10B Powerhouse U06L an April 2023 bull sired by GVF 11X Powerstroke 10B, Bred and owned by Ralph E. Ullman & Son, Graysville, Ohio.

Reserve champion: RCSC Kingpin a January 2022 bull sired by CH High Roller 756 ET. Bred by Delaney Chester, Oregonia, Ohio and owned by Blubaugh Cattle Co., Danville, Ohio.

PROSPECT STEER

Grand champion: Creek OnPt 502 Topcut 307L a January calf by CRR OnPoint 559 ET. Bred and owned by McKenna Baney, Creek Bottom Farms, Navarre, Ohio.

Reserve champion: MMF Sensational Axel 303 a March calf by MMF Sensational Nedrow 810. Bred and owned by Jalyn Eddy, Merry Meadows Farm, Jewett, Ohio.

COW CALF

Grand champion: AGP Clio 73A & AGP JLZ Apple On Tap AZ1 a 2019 cow sired by Perks 0003 Easy Money 4003 along with her March Heifer calf by KLD Untapped D727 ET. Bred by Sisters Cattle Co, South Solon, Ohio and owned by JLF Family Farm, McCutcheonville, Ohio.

Reserve champion: LBK JMK 81E Trixie 4J & LBK JMK 183F Trixies Caitlin a 2021 cow sired by NJW 160B 028X Historic 81E ET along with her March heifer calf sired by TH Masterplan 183F. Bred and owned by Jennifer Keets, Keets Herefords, Berlin Heights, Ohio.

PREMIER BREEDER AND EXHIBITOR

Jeff & Jane Johnson family, Creek Bottom Farms, of Navarre, Ohio.

(Information provided by Lisa Keets, Buckeye Hereford Secretary.)