Ohio man wins tractor in national contest

A Harrison County, Ohio, man won a new tractor in a nationwide contest hosted by Outlaw Truck and Tractor Pulling Association and Case IH. George Albertson, of Bowerstown, Ohio, was the winner of the 2025 Superfan Contest, sponsored by Case IH. He received a Farmall 25SC and $4,000 cash, which he formally received Jan. 30 from Farmers Equipment, in Lisbon, Ohio.

Albertson said he entered the contest, which drew thousands of entries from across the country, on a whim after seeing a sign for it at the Carroll County Fair last summer. The new subcompact tractor, which came with a front-end bucket and a mower deck, will be perfect for maintaining the small property he owns at Leesville Lake.

“This is going to be a game changer,” Albertson said.

To pay the good fortune forward, he even invited the representatives from Case IH, Outlaw Truck and Tractor Pulls and Farmers Equipment on his pontoon boat once he gets his property tidied up with his new tractor.