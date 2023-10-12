Ohio, Pennsylvania dairy showman place well at World Dairy Expo

MADISON, Wis. — Locals placed well in the World Dairy Expo, held Sept. 30-Oct. 6, at the Aliant Energy Center, in Madison, Wisconsin.

Hayden Reichard, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, took first place in the Senior Male Division of the Youth Fitting Contest. Hannah Gingerich from Shippensburg, Pennsylvania, won second place in the Intermediate Female Division.

Tanner, Brennan, Marissa and Logan Topp of West Salem, Ohio took home the Senior and Grand Champion title for their cow Toppglen Wishful Thinking-ET, in the International Junior Ayrshire Show.

The Ohio State University Agricultural Technical Institute placed fourth in the Post-Secondary Dairy Cattle Judging Contest. Team members consisted of Aurora Metz, Alex Zuber and Max Dotterer, and were coached by Royce Thornton. Metz and Zuber also placed in the Top 10 Reason category.

Additionally, Ohio Dairyman Nathan Thomas, from North Lewisburg, Ohio, was presented with the 32nd Klussendorf-MacKenzie Award at the World Dairy Expo for his hard work in the dairy industry.